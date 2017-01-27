Charlotte Church announces Late Night Pop Dungeon UK tour

Expect covers of songs by Bowie, Britney, Beyonce and more.

Charlotte Church has announced that she is taking her Late Night Pop Dungeon on tour this spring.

The singer and her band will perform their constantly evolving, genre-hopping covers set in seven cities across the UK and Ireland in April and May.

Her last Late Night Pop Dungeon gig took place at London’s Lexington on January 13 and included covers of songs by David Bowie, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Rage Against The Machine and Missy Elliott.

A previous Late Night Pop Dungeon gig at ATP Festival last year was judged by many fans to be the event’s highlight.

Explaining the Pop Dungeon concept, Church said: “Down the dark, dark stairs, upon the bloody gallows of soft rock, through the oubliette of cheese, into the torture chamber of disco, you are welcomed to the Late Night Pop Dungeon.

“The Grand High Executionatrix, dungeon mistress Charlotte Church ,and her ten-piece ultra-metronomic post-punk-disco-R’n’R’n’B backing band will give her MK Ultra treatment to the greatest tunes that time forgot, and some that will forever haunt our collective memory. Bring dancing shoes – the floor is on fire.”

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am here.

Sat 1st Apr Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Fri 7th Apr Belfast Limelight 2

Sat 8th Apr Dublin Green Room

Thu 13th Apr Manchester Gorilla

Fri 14th Apr Glasgow Oran Mor

Fri 28th Apr Brighton Concorde 2

Fri 12th May Birmingham Institute 2

Earlier this month, Church hit back at Donald Trump after the President’s team asked her to perform at his inauguration.