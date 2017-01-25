Chart campaign launched for Delays singer Greg Gilbert

The father of two has stage four bowel cancer

A campaign has been launched to get the Delays song ‘Valentine’ to Number One for ‘Valentine’s Day’.

The group’s singer, Greg Gilbert, was recently diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and needs urgent treatment that is not currently available on the NHS.

Whilst he currently undergoes chemotherapy, a group of fans have launched the #Valentine2Number1 campaign in a bid to get his band’s song to Number One.

Fans are being asked to download and stream the band’s song between February 3-9, 2017. A Thunderclap campaign has been set up to help promote the campaign whilst an official Facebook page has also been set up to give details of exactly where to download the song from.

Zara Woodward, one of the fans behind the campaign, said: “I wanted to get involved with the ‘Valentine’ campaign as it’s another great way for fans to express their love for a band who mean so much to them. Greg is such a beautiful talent….and the song is epic to boot.”

Originally released in 2006, ‘Valentine’ reached the Top 40 and earned Delays their first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

The campaign coincides with a fundraising gig at The Brook in Southampton on February 14.

Titled ‘Valentine’, the fundraiser features live performances from The Novatones, Sean McGowan, Dead Rabbits and Birdpen whilst Band of Skulls will be DJ-ing throughout the night. Tickets are priced at £10.

Gilbert’s fiancé, Stacey, launched a heartfelt appeal to raise urgent funds on GoFundMe just before Christmas. Despite hitting their initial £100,000 target in near record time the family have since been told they will need to raise more. Full details can be found on the GoFundMe website gofundme.com/give4greg.

Delays rose to a strong following with singles such as ‘Nearer Than Heaven’, ‘Long Time Coming’, ‘Lost In A Melody’, ‘Valentine’ and their debut album ‘Faded Seaside Glamour’. The band went on to release four acclaimed albums.