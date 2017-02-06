Chas & Dave’s Chas Hodges diagnosed with cancer

73-year-old will undergo treatment 'immediately'

Chas Hodges of Chas and Dave has been diagnosed with oesophagus cancer.

The news was revealed via the ‘rockney’ duo’s official Facebook page, with the 73-year-old singer in “an early stage” of the illness and set to undergo treatment “immediately”.

The band have cancelled a number of live dates but “Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon”.

The full statement reads: “Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus. Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he’ll be undergoing treatment immediately.”

“Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon, but in the meantime, the Potters Bar, Norwich, and Milton Keynes dates on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of February will need to be rescheduled. Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience. The venues themselves will advise regarding re-scheduling/refunds etc.” See in the Facebook post beneath.

Chas and Dave formed in 1975, scoring numerous top 20 singles, including 1981’s ‘Rabbit’, and charting albums. The pair have played Glastonbury and opened for Led Zeppelin in 1979.

They have long been named as an inspiration of The Libertines. Carl Barat has said of his love for the duo: “It’s just what you know, isn’t it? It’s all part of our language, who we are. It’s what feels natural to us.”