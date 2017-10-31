Check out Jay Z and Beyonce’s brilliant Halloween costumes
Name a more iconic duo
Jay-Z and Beyonce came out in style for Halloween – dressing up as Lil’ Kim and Notorious B.I.G.
In the past, Beyonce has gone in costume as Janet Jackson and Salt N’ Pepa to Halloween. This year, she and husband Jay-Z attended a party held by Kelly Rowland and went as the fellow iconic duo of Lil’ Kim and Biggy Smalls.
Jay Z wore a red leather jacket with white t-shirt, shades and walking kane, while Beyonce donned a curly black wig, a white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses to transform into Lil’ Kim from Missy Elliott’s ‘The Rain’ video. She even drew a small black mole above her lip.
For further Halloween inspiration, here’s Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy dressed as Michael and Janet Jackson back in 2014:
And here’s the whole family as the cast of ‘Coming To America’:
Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently responded to the Houston Texans’ owner’s recent controversial comments on the ongoing NFL protests.
A number of NFL players have taken to protesting during the national anthem at games, often by taking a knee rather than standing, as a response to systemic racism in the game and the country at large. The protests have proven controversial, with owner of the Houston Texans Bob McNair remarking that “we can’t have inmates running the prison” – a statement which has drawn its own criticisms, prompting McNair to retract his comments.
Now, Jay-Z has responded to the comments on-stage in Anaheim, California. “Injuring themselves on the field, giving it all they got. That’s how they look at you. That’s what they think about you,” said Jay-Z on Friday (October 27) at the first stop of his US tour in support of new album ‘4:44’.
“We got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. God, Allah. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day.”