Check out Jay Z and Beyonce’s brilliant Halloween costumes

Name a more iconic duo

Jay-Z and Beyonce came out in style for Halloween – dressing up as Lil’ Kim and Notorious B.I.G.

In the past, Beyonce has gone in costume as Janet Jackson and Salt N’ Pepa to Halloween. This year, she and husband Jay-Z attended a party held by Kelly Rowland and went as the fellow iconic duo of Lil’ Kim and Biggy Smalls.

Jay Z wore a red leather jacket with white t-shirt, shades and walking kane, while Beyonce donned a curly black wig, a white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses to transform into Lil’ Kim from Missy Elliott’s ‘The Rain’ video. She even drew a small black mole above her lip.

#JayZ & #Beyonce dressed as #Biggie & #LilKim at #KellyRowland's halloween party last night 👀 #TSRHalloweenWars A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

For further Halloween inspiration, here’s Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy dressed as Michael and Janet Jackson back in 2014:

Janet and MJ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:39pm PDT

And here’s the whole family as the cast of ‘Coming To America’:

Coming to America🎃 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:15pm PST

