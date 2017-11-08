Check out these new Kurt Cobain Pop Funko figures

They've also revealed new dolls of Elton John and Jerry Garcia

Funko have revealed new figures of Kurt Cobain, Elton John and Jerry Garcia in the latest of their Pop! Rocks series.

The new dolls of the Nirvana frontman, Sir Elton and the Grateful Dead legend come in three varieties each and will be released in January 2018. Check them out below, and to buy and for more information, visit here.

Cobain comes with an acoustic guitar from the legendary MTV Unplugged show, the leather jacket look he sported on the ‘Nevermind’ tour, and the outfit he wore in the ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ video.

Other rock icons to be immortalised as highly-collectable doll figurines by Pop! Funko include Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, BABYMETAL, Lemmy, Amy Winehouse, Justin Bieber and Jimi Hendrix.

Meanwhile, it recently emerged that Cobain’s widow and daughter Courtney Love and Frances Bean were fighting a legal battle to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released. Journalist and conspiracy theorist Richard Lee has spent the last 23 years attempting to prove that Cobain was in fact murdered, and is trying to get hold of police images that portray Kurt’s body “as it lay in the family residence after he was shot in the head.”

Cobain’s surviving family argue that sharing the images “would not only exacerbate the post-traumatic stress Frances Bean Cobain has suffered since childhood but physically endanger her and her mother by encouraging more disturbed stalkers and fanatical threats.”