Check out the poster for Morrissey film ‘England Is Mine’

The film premieres at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on July 2.

The poster for England Is Mine, the upcoming biopic of Smiths legend Morrissey, has been released first on NME.com.

Jack Lowden, who starred in the recent BBC adaptation of War & Peace, stars as Morrissey. Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay co-stars as his close friend, artist and musician Linder Sterling.

Mark Gill directs with Baldwin Li and Orian Williams serving as producers. Williams also served as a producer on the acclaimed Ian Curtis biopic Control.

Check out the poster below.

The film, which has not been authorised by the former Smiths frontman, was originally titled Steven, which is Morrissey’s first name. The final title is a reference to a lyric in The Smiths‘ song ‘Still Ill’.

It has recently been announced that England Is Mine will premiere at the the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival on July 2 at the Festival Theatre.

In a recent interview, the film’s producer Orian Williams revealed that the biopic will end when Morrissey meets Johnny Marr. He said that the film will largely explore the frontman’s youth and his “triumph over an alienated childhood to become the cult star he is today”.