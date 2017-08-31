Check out this trippy new LCD Soundsystem song ‘pulse (v.1)’

LCD Soundsystem have unveiled a psychedelic new song ‘pulse (v.1)’. Check it out below.

The 14 minute instrumental does not feature on the band’s new album ‘American Dream’ (which is due for release tomorrow) but is available on streaming services and can be downloaded for free here.

Leaning on the band’s more esoteric side, ‘pulse (v.1)’ harkens back to LCD’s sprawling ’45:33′ – blending sci-fi sounds with a dash of the tropical.

LCD’s comeback album ‘American Dream’ is released on Friday September 1. After their years apart, frontman James Murphy was inspired to reform the electro pioneers by none other than David Bowie.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” said Murphy. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.”