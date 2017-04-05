Rosario Dawson responds to Chemical Brothers ‘predicting’ Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner advert

Actress says the commercial is "eerily reminiscent' of satirical music video

Actress Rosario Dawson has described Pepsi’s controversial political advert starring Kendall Jenner as “eerily reminiscent” to a satirical Chemical Brothers video she starred in during the 90s.

The Pepsi ad, which has now been pulled by the soft drinks company, saw TV personality/model Jenner finishing a photo shoot before handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is supervising a protest, seemingly as a goodwill gesture. Jenner then joins the protest herself. Watch below.

Dawson, known for her roles in films like Rent and Men In Black, has taken to Twitter to compare the clip to the Chemical Brothers’ 1999 video for ‘Out of Control’. Starring Dawson, that video took the form of a mock soft drink advert that depicted a fictional revolution.

She tweeted that the Pepsi commercial was “eerily reminiscent” to the music video but “sadly minus the point”. See her tweet beneath.

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi advert was branded “tone deaf” and accused of co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement for profit. Color of Change, a US advocacy group that campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold Black people back,” accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of “appropriating our pain and struggle”.

Pepsi initially said in a statement: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” They have now removed the ad.

