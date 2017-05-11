My Chemical Romance reunite at show

The Black Parade get back together - for one night at least

The members of My Chemical Romance all reunited this week to attend a show together.

The band, who split in 2013, were all seen together at former guitarist Frank Iero’s show with new band The Patience at Los Angeles’ Troubadour. Fans took photos of the past MCR members hanging out together, while others remain hopeful for a reunion:

Rumours of an MCR reunion spread last year when they started to tease the 10th anniversary of classic album ‘The Black Parade’.

“I feel like that took everybody aback,” former guitarist Ray Toro told NME about the rumours. “I don’t think we realised how dramatic that teaser trailer was. We were just looking for a cool way to announce the 10th anniversary – and we were all just blown away by the reaction.”

Toro continued: “It makes you feel really good, because you know so many years later your work is still appreciated and it’s finding a new audience. One of the things we hear a lot that is that people who weren’t even born when that album or when the band first started are somehow into us. I remember when I was in high school, listening to The Misfits. You’d never get to see them live back then but it ends up getting passed down and becomes almost mythical in a sense, so I think that’s pretty cool if that does happen with My Chem.”

He added: “Here and there I think we all probably miss making music together – but I think at the same time we’re all very focused on our current projects.”

Meanwhile, after releasing two new songs for Record Store Day 2017, frontman Gerard Way also recently told fans that he was working on a ‘weird’ new solo album.

“I am always writing music, I am very lucky that way—there is always an idea and something that inspires me, even if it takes me a minute to figure out what I want to say, which is what really creates the space between releases,” wrote Way. “I am about to convert a structure on our property into a recording studio, which actually won’t take a lot of work as the space is already pretty perfect. Great drums sounds and church ceilings. Secret echo chambers. I look forward to making some really weird stuff here, and mine for the really hard to get diamonds.” He added: “Moving into the new year, my focus will become split into music and comics, now that Young Animal is running well (thanks to Molly and Jamie’s hard work, and Dan and Jim’s support) it gives me more breathing room to make sounds, some of which may even be connected to the comics.”