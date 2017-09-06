Cher shoots down Twitter troll over Trump’s decision to end DACA

"Keep your eyes open, bitch"

Cher has taken a Twitter user to task after her intention to take in young migrants – also known as ‘Dreamers’ – was questioned.

The singer took to social media yesterday (September 5) to voice her opposition to President Donald Trump‘s controversial decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, which was introduced by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Up to 800,000 beneficiaries of the scheme – mostly Latin Americans – could be affected by Trump’s decision, with the programme having allowed those ‘Dreamers’ to apply for work and study permits. While existing recipients of the scheme will not be affected for at least six months, no new applications to DACA can now be made.

Cher told her 3.42 million followers of her intention to take ‘Dreamers’ into her home and offer “sanctuary” and protection, before urging others who could to do the same.

However, one Twitter user poured scorn on Cher’s declaration, writing in a now-deleted tweet: “Sure you will Cher… I’ll believe it when I see it!”

Cher replied: “Then keep your eyes open, bitch.”

See a screenshot of the exchange below.

