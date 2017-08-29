Chester Bennington’s family are ‘establishing a charity to help his fans’

The Linkin Park singer died last month.

The family of Chester Bennington are reportedly in the process of establishing a charity to help his fans who are struggling to come to terms with the singer’s tragic death.

The Linkin Park singer took his own life at his home in California last month, aged 41.

Now, TMZ reports that Bennington’s family are establishing a new charity to help struggling fans who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of his death.

“The family worries in the wake of 2 huge rock stars recently committing suicide — Chester and Chris Cornell — fans of theirs might want to glorify or somehow honor their deaths by doing the same”, the report stated.

“They’re also worried trouble people might view this as an appropriate way out”.

Bennington’s life was also remembered at the MTV VMA Awards on Sunday, with 30 Seconds To Mars singer Jared Leto hailing his “kind and caring nature.”

“Witnessing his life taught me important things, especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it,” Leto said.