Chester Bennington funeral mementos are being sold on Ebay for thousands

Mementos from the memorial service of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington are being sold on Ebay for thousands of dollars.

The singer died at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on July 20, with a coroner confirming that he took his own life. He was 41.

A private funeral service took place in California on Saturday (July 29), with hundreds of close family members and friends in attendance at the ceremony.

Attendees had been given a special package that included a funeral programme, wristband, lanyard and pin and, as Kerrang! reports, some have now found their way to Ebay, with bidding for one of the packages reaching upwards of $51,000.

The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤ A post shared by Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Meanwhile, Coldplay paid tribute to Bennington by covering the nu-metal band’s ‘Crawling’ at their gig in New Jersey on Tuesday night (August 1).

Chris Martin and co kicked off their North American tour with a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this week, taking time during the show to remember Bennington.

Restarting his piano-led rendition after a false start, Martin told the crowd: “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right”.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was at the gig and described the cover as “beautiful” on Instagram.

