Chester Bennington to receive private funeral while his family could reject burial plot next to Chris Cornell’s

His family are reportedly trying to figure out a way for fans to pay their respects

Chester Bennington‘s funeral will likely be a private service with only close family and friends allowed.

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead at his home at Palos Verdes Estates, California last week (July 20). A coroner has since ruled that his death was suicide by hanging.

According to TMZ, Bennington’s family wants to keep his memorial service intimate. A source told the site they were aware fans want to pay their respects, but they haven’t worked out how to let them honour the influential musician just yet.

Another source claimed the burial plot next to Bennington’s good friend Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is available and could be bought by Bennington’s family.

However, the site now reports his relatives could reject that offer because it’s such a public space.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have set up a tribute website for the frontman where fans can post messages, videos and photos.

The #RIPCHESTER website also features contact information “in case you or someone you know needs support.” The band shared the website last night (July 22) and tributes have been pouring in.