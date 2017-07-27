Chester Bennington to receive private funeral while his family could reject burial plot next to Chris Cornell’s
His family are reportedly trying to figure out a way for fans to pay their respects
Chester Bennington‘s funeral will likely be a private service with only close family and friends allowed.
The Linkin Park frontman was found dead at his home at Palos Verdes Estates, California last week (July 20). A coroner has since ruled that his death was suicide by hanging.
According to TMZ, Bennington’s family wants to keep his memorial service intimate. A source told the site they were aware fans want to pay their respects, but they haven’t worked out how to let them honour the influential musician just yet.
Another source claimed the burial plot next to Bennington’s good friend Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is available and could be bought by Bennington’s family.
However, the site now reports his relatives could reject that offer because it’s such a public space.
Meanwhile, Linkin Park have set up a tribute website for the frontman where fans can post messages, videos and photos.
A candlelit vigil for the musician was held at New York’s Central Park on the same night, where fans gathered to pay their respects.
- Read more: Chester Bennington Obituary: 1976-2017
Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with bandmate Mike Shinoda revealing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Chester’s death.
Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”
Placebo have also written a touching tribute to Bennington. After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page.
“This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to successful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.”
