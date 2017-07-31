Chester Bennington has been laid to rest at a private funeral service in California
He was laid to rest on Saturday.
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has been laid to rest at a private funeral service in California after he died earlier this month at the age of 41.
According to TMZ, a private burial service took place near his Palos Verdes home on Saturday, with hundreds of close family and friends in attendance at the ceremony.
Read more: Chester Bennington Obituary: 1976-2017
Guests were handed wristbands and concert-style VIP access passes, with hip-hop star Blackbear posting a picture of it on Twitter – along with what appeared to be an order of service.
“beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever. @chesterbe @linkinpark #chesterbennington”, he captioned the photo.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Other tributes came from radio host Matt Pinfield, who shared a photo of the wristband worn by attendees at the ceremony.
“We honored our friend we loved today”, he wrote.
Over the weekend, Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha paid tribute in an emotional Facebook post.
“No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time”, she wrote in the post.
“I have always missed him singing throughout our home & loved it when he would visit, he would sing for us every time we ask or just spontaneously . He absolutely had a God given talent! We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never “gone”. Our souls & energy are forever connected.”
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day
‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next