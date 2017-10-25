Chester Bennington leaves entire estate to wife and kids in will

The Linkin Park singer is survived by his six children and wife

Chester Bennington has left his entire estate to his surviving family, according to reports.

The Linkin Park frontman was tragically found dead at his California home on July 20. His death was later ruled to be suicide by a coroner.

Now, according to TMZ, court papers have revealed that Bennington’s whole estate will be left to his wife, Talinda Bennington, and six children. Some assets, such as his retirement account, will go straight to Talinda, while the rest will go to the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust.

His will also requests that his children be kept in touch with each other, stating: “I request that my children’s mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family.”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have announced they will livestream their Chester Bennington tribute concert this Friday (October 27).

The surviving members of Linkin Park will perform at Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, alongside Blink-182, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, Machine Gun Kelly, System Of A Down‘s Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, and Kiiara. Members of Avenged Sevenfold, Yellowcard, and Bring Me The Horizon will also appear.

Tickets for the concert have long since sold out, but fans will be able to tune in to the show online. The band will be streaming proceedings on their official YouTube page from 7:45pm PST (3:45am BST).

Proceeds from the tribute concert will be given to Music For Relief’s One More Light fund.