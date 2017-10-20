Chester Bennington leaves touching message for his children in his will

The will of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington requested for his children to remain in contact with one another.

Bennington passed away in July after taking his own life. Now, as TMZ report, the nu-metal icon is said to have left instructions for the care of his children in his will.

The will reportedly reads: “I request that my children’s mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family.”

Meanwhile, last week saw Chester Bennington and Linkin Park’s episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ aired in his memory.

While the band recently shared a photo of them getting “back to work” as they rehearse for a huge concert in his honour, Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda has paid tribute to Bennington in a new interview.

“He was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy,” Shinoda said. “When he’d walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that’s what we wanna get out of this show… I know it’s gonna be a roller coaster of emotion. But when we talk about this and when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about, like we say, celebrating life.”

