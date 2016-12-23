Chester Bennington is “a hundred percent certain” Linkin Park will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and more greats have been inducted over the years

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has spoken out about his band’s chances of being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The prestigious honour has been bestowed on artists since 1986, with performers becoming eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their debut album. Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, David Bowie, The Velvet Underground, Joni Mitchell and more have all been inducted previously.

Bennington believes that the nu metal group will one day be amongst those greats, rating their chances of future induction at “a hundred percent” in an interview with Boston radio station WZLX 100.7.

“There’s no way that we can’t be,” he said on the Karlson & McKenzie show. “Biggest-debuting album of the 21st century. I mean, how can you not get in?”

As Consequence Of Sound point out, Linkin Park won’t be eligible until 2025 when their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ turns 25. Bennington isn’t as confident that the group will be inducted straight away, however, responding “I have no idea” when asked.

‘Hybrid Theory’ has racked up 27 million sales worldwide, while the band has won two Grammy Awards, amongst many other award wins over the years.

Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, the Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The longlist of 2017 nominees this year also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk and MC5 before they were cut down to the final inductees.

“What an honour this is for us and all involved with the history of this band,” said Yes guitarist Steve Howe. “We thank all the Yes fans who have been so passionate over the decades, and helped us to keep the flag flying. It is the fans who have constantly demanded our inclusion. They have been heard.”