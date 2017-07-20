Stormzy pays tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington

The MC linked up with the band and Pusha T for the recent single 'Good Goodbye'

Stormzy has paid tribute to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, who has passed away at the age of 41.

The frontman’s death was confirmed by an LA County coroner earlier today (July 20). The New York Times have reported that Bennington’s death is being investigated as a suicide after he was found at his home in Palos Verdes, California.

Tributes from the music world and beyond have poured in for Bennington in the wake of the tragic news. Stormzy, who recently collaborated with Bennington and Linkin Park on the track ‘Good Goodbye’, said he was “heartbroken” by Bennington’s passing.

Pusha T, who also collaborated with Linkin Park and Stormzy on ‘Good Goodbye’, thanked Bennington for “sharing your greatness”, adding “RIP”.

Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was “shocked and heartbroken” over the news.

Linkin Park were currently on tour, and were next scheduled to perform in Mansfield, Massachusetts a week today (July 27).

The band broke through in 2000 with their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’. They released their most recent album, ‘One More Light’, earlier this year.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: