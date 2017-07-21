The unidentified hacker posted offensive messages.

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington fell victim to a hacker only hours after the singer’s death was announced.

The Linkin Park frontman’s death was confirmed yesterday (July 20), with coroner’s stating that he was found at his Palos Verdes, California home after taking his own life.

The unidentified perpetrator targeted Talinda Bennington’s twitter account less than 24 hours after, writing five offensive messages before they were deleted.

The heartless posts spoke of the singer’s death and their marriage, later making claims of infidelity. Twitter users were quick to notice the hacker, asking the social media platform to review the account immediately. Talinda Bennington is yet to make an official statement about her husband’s death.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with bandmate Mike Shinoda revealing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Chester’s death.

Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Another tribute came from Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye.’“Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.

“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park wrapped filming on an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days before the death of Chester Bennington.

The band were pictured alongside actor Ken Jeong as filming wrapped on their episode of the Apple TV show – which is a direct offshoot of James Corden’s Late Late Show sketch.