Chester Bennington’s wife shares the last video recorded before his death

"Depression doesn't have a face or a mood."

Chester Bennington‘s wife has shared the last video recorded before his death to show that “depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

In the video, which was taken 36 hours before his death, the late Linkin Park frontman appears in good spirits as he sits with his children and eats jelly beans without knowing the flavour of them.

Before posting the clip on Twitter, Talinda Bennington wrote: “My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

The follow up, which featured the video, read: “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. # fuckdepression # MakeChesterProud’.

The singer took his own life at his Los Angeles home in July, with Talinda previously claiming that Bennington is now “pain free”.

She said in a statement: “He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love”.

Last week, Bennington’s son Draven also shared a video for Suicide Prevention Week that urged those struggling with mental health problems to speak out.

In the short clip, the 15-year-old says: “I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself, when I’m feeling depressed or sad or going through a hard week or month or year.

And I want to challenge you to do the same, to help yourself, not hurt yourself.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next