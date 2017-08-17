Chester Bennington’s widow shares music made by son

'Our son is as talented as his father'

The widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has shared music made by their son, Jaime. Check it out below.

The late singer’s widow Talinda took to Twitter to share Jaime’s new EP ‘Reveries 4’ – writing “our son is as talented as his father.”

Describing the music on his website, the 21-year old film-composer and screen-writer wrote: “Fuelled by my love for the incredible Dimitri Shostakovich, of which I have cultivated over the last six months through the systematic consumption of every symphony, brooding string quartet, and whimsical piano solo, I decided to sit down with my piano and have a conversation about what we wanted out of music.

“That conversation ended with the subsequent decision to write music that simply SOUNDED good. I purposely forced myself to stray away from any of the hard-wired academic prejudices that I had the tendency to fall back on.”

Reveries Op. 1 No. 4 by jaimebennington Stream Reveries Op. 1 No. 4, a playlist by jaimebennington from desktop or your mobile device

Jaime added: “These pieces took me far away from any notion of form, harmony, or time that I had so desperately wanted to control. Likewise, what came out of this experiment is something I feel is wholly different from anything I have written before! I would also like to mention that I took a large amount of time to properly record and perform these pieces (to the best of my ability considering the only microphone I own is on my phone). Which makes these compositions the first pieces of music I have devoted myself to interpreting since mid May.”

Speaking of Chester’s passing following his death, Talinda said: “I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice.” Talinda continued: “And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts”.

“May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love”.