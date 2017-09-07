Chester Bennington’s widow shares family photo of singer taken days before he died

"Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know"

Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has shared a photo of the late Linkin Park frontman taken just days before he died – with a stark warning about depression and suicide.

The loss of the nu-metal icon shocked the rock world, when he was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20. He was aged just 41-years-old.

The likes of Dave Grohl and Slipknot’s Clown have spoken out to warn to people to be more aware and understanding of depression in the wake of Bennington’s death, and now his widow Talinda has done the same.

Sharing a recent photo of a family holiday, she wrote: “This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d never know. #fuckdepression”

Speaking of Chester’s passing following his death, Talinda said: “I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?” Read more: Chester Bennington Obituary: 1976-2017 She continued: “He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice.” Talinda continued: “And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts”. “May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love”.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON DEPRESSION AND MENTAL HEALTH: