Chris Brown accused of racism after responding to Aziz Ansari comparing him to Donald Trump

Comedian made the comparison in a 'SNL' joke

Chris Brown has responded to Aziz Ansari’s joke that Donald Trump is the “Chris Brown of politics”, fuelling accusations of racism in the process.

The Master of None star hosted Saturday Night Live at the weekend (January 21) when he addressed the recent inauguration of President Trump during his opening monologue, comparing Trump supporters to Chris Brown fans who like his music but don’t support his “extracurriculars”, referring to the star’s history of domestic violence.

“Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics,” he said, “and ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These Hoes Ain’t Loyal.’”

Responding on Instagram, Brown called Ansari “Aladdin”, which has led to accusations of racism online.

In another video, the R&B singer said that he “can’t fucking catch a break,” adding: “Don’t fucking trust what you see – even salt looks like sugar.”

FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK! 😂. A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

; "don't fucking trust what you see, even salt look like sugar" 😂😂😂😂 @chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrown #teambreezy A video posted by multi-talented (@kingstopherbreezy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Watch Ansari’s full SNL monologue below. It was the first time SNL has had a host of South Asian descent.

During President Trump’s campaign, Ansari penned a piece for The New York Times, describing how Donald Trump has made him fear for his family’s safety and subsequently blaming him for the ever-growing animosity towards American Muslims.

In the piece, Ansari describes his personal experiences in contrast with Trump’s hate speech, as well as recounting the day of the terror attacks on the Twin Towers, as a student at New York University. He remembers fearing for his life, and speaking on the phone with his family, who were “terrified about [his] safety as they watched the towers collapse.”

Ansari goes on to quote a friend who told him, “I’m really sick of having to explain that I’m not a terrorist every time the shooter is brown.”

He continues, “after these attacks, anyone that even looks like they might be Muslim understands the feelings my friend described. There is a strange feeling that you must almost prove yourself worthy of feeling sad and scared like everyone else.”