Chris Brown and Lil Wayne named in federal drug deal investigation

Text messages suggest that Brown may have purchased thousands of dollars worth of narcotics from producer Harrison Garcia

The musicians Chris Brown and Lil Wayne have been named as two figures at the centre of a drug investigation by US federal agents.

According to TMZ, the pair were named in text messages sent by the producer Harrison Garcia regarding the sale of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics.

Giving evidence to the investigation, U.S Homeland Security Agent Kevin Selent told the court that Garcia had sent a screenshot of a bank transfer from “Christopher Brown” for $15,000 to one of his associates with the caption: “Look who put money my account (sic)”. The associate then asked what the payment was for, to which Garcia responded: “Drugs… lean and s##t.”

‘Lean’, also known as “sizzurp” and “purple drank” is a drug concoction that mixes prescription codeine cough syrup with Sprite and Jolly Ranchers candy. Wayne has been reported to be an excessive consumer of the drug in the past.

The text messages presented by Agent Selent also see Garcia claiming to have sold cannabis to Wayne, sending an associate: “I’ll shoot u some trees [weed]… It’s for Wayne.” Selent told the court that Garcia had admitted to police that he had sold Wayne “a lot of narcotics.”

Garcia has been photographed with both Brown and Wayne in the past, evidence presented by prosecutors in court.

Selent declined to give further information outside court, telling reporters: “It’s still an open investigation. I can’t talk about it.”

