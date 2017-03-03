Watch Chris Brown respond to drug addiction reports

Reports recently suggested singer was abusing cocaine, codeine, MDMA and Xanax

Chris Brown has responded to reports that he is in a “downward spiral” of drug addiction.

Billboard recently reported that the R&B singer had been abusing drugs, including cocaine, codeine, MDMA and Xanax, and that his behaviour had led to the departure of several former employees.

Former manager Michael ‘Mike G’ Guirguis quit in May 2016 and is suing Brown for alleged assault. Brown’s publicist, Nicole Perna, quit the following month, while his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran recently filed a restraining order against him.

Speaking in a series of Instagram Live videos, Brown has now dismissed the reports, saying: “I’m tired of reading about some shit soon as I’ve got something popping. Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a fucking album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

In a second video, he stated that he was building a home studio, adding: “My weed and my work, that’s all I need.”

Watch the clips below:

#ChrisBrown denies claims he has anger and drug issues A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Brown’s ex, actress/model Karrueche Tran, recently claimed that he assaulted her in the past and recently threatened to kill her. She alleged that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me”. She also claimed that several years ago Brown “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs”.