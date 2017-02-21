Chris Brown hit with restraining order after ‘threatening to kill’ ex-girlfriend

Karrueche Tran also reportedly claims that the R&B singer assaulted her

Chris Brown has reportedly been hit with a restraining order after he allegedly “threatened to kill” his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ reports that Brown’s ex, actress/model Karrueche Tran, has successfully filed a restraining order against the R&B singer.

The reports states that legal documents filed by Tran claim that Brown assaulted her in the past and recently threatened to kill her.

Tran reportedly alleges that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me”.

She also claims that several years ago Brown “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs”.

The domestic violence restraining order requires Brown to stay 100 yards away from Tran, her mother and her brother, TMZ reports.

Brown has not officially responded to the allegations but in a recent Instagram video, he appears to allude to the reports, saying: “I don’t know what the fuck they talking about”. Watch below.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

It was recently reported that Brown has pulled out of his planned boxing match against Soulja Boy.

In the Instagram video above, Brown confirmed the news, explaining that “all the wrong people got in way, the middle men people”. “It’s immature, first of all,” he added.