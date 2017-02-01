Chris Brown shares bizarre ‘stalker’ video

Singer recently got into a row with Aziz Ansari

Chris Brown has admitted to being a stalker in a video he posted which has since been deleted.

The singer took to Instagram and shared a clip of himself ranting about women and relationships. You can watch the video below.

In it he said: “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n**gas being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n**gas.”

He then added: “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable.”

It is unclear who the singer is talking about.

Last week, Brown was accused of racism after he got into a spat with Aziz Ansari. Ansari joked while hosting Saturday Night Live that Donald Trump is the “Chris Brown of politics” after his recent inauguration.

Responding on Instagram, Brown called Ansari “Aladdin”, which led to accusations of racism online.

Last summer, Brown found himself in further trouble when he was arrested after Baylee Curran said she was threatened with a gun by Brown at his home in San Fernando Valley.

After an 11-hour stand-off with police before his arrest, Brown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon before being released on August 31 on bail of $250,000 (£186,500).

Curran said Brown pointed a gun at her face after becoming angry when she admired his friend’s diamond necklace. The singer said at the time that he was set up.

Brown’s defence team had previously leaked a text message allegedly sent by Curran in which she told a friend: “This freak Chris Brown is kicking me out of his house because I called his friend’s jewellery fake. I’m going to set him up, call the cops and say he tried to shoot me. That will teach him a lesson.”

Brown has a long legal history dating back to hospitalising Rihanna when he assaulted her during their relationship in 2009.