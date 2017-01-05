Chris Brown says a date is set for his Celebrity Boxing Match with Soulja Boy

The two are set to take their feud to the next level

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have both confirmed that they will face off in a celebrity boxing match.

The two artists had started a public feud on Tuesday (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram. After a later incident that appeared to see Soulja Boy robbed of his phone on the street, the rapper yesterday (January 4) took to his Twitter account to not only apologise for his beef with Brown, but also his recent disagreements with rappers Quavo and Lil Yachty.

However, despite Soulja’s repentance, he will still square off with Brown in the ring. Taking to Instagram last night, Brown appeared to confirm the match: “NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION…. BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man. NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSHIT. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this… ‘CLOWN.’ SO THIS ISNT AN APOLOGY. IM TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE. @adrienbroner @floydmayweather @50cent WE IN THE RING WIT IT. TAKE YA BETS NOW. #CELEBRITYBOXING CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

Soulja Boy appears to still be up for the fight, taking to his Instagram shortly after Brown to confirm that he had officially signed up to the match as well.