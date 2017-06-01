Chris Cornell’s family ‘remain mystified’ as they await autopsy results to solve ‘unanswered questions’ over death

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52

Chris Cornell‘s family have issued a statement saying that they “remain mystified” as they continue to await autopsy and toxicology results related to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s death.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

In a statement released on Thursday (June 1) via family attorney Kirk Pasich, Cornell’s family and widow Vicky Cornell say that there are “unanswered questions” that need resolving over the singer’s death.

The statement says that the family is yet to see police or toxicology reports and “remains mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed”.

Vicky Cornell, says: “We are grateful for the outpouring of support as we mourn Chris’ passing, but we still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death. We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

The statement claims that the City of Detroit Law Department has denied a request for reports relating to Cornell’s death under the Freedom of Information Act. The reason allegedly given was that the case is still an “open investigation” and that the release of information would “compromise and/or interfere with their investigation.”

Cornell’s widow Vicky recently penned an emotional open letter to the late star.

In it, she wrote: “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”