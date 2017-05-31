Chris Cornell’s brother pens open letter: ‘He was a warrior and a wizard’

Peter Cornell praises the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman for his 'power, anger and passion'

The brother of Chris Cornell has written an open letter following the musician’s tragic death.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room earlier this month (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Writing on Facebook, Peter Cornell said: “It’s been difficult to put words together. My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just ‘were’. No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn’t have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough.”

He continued: “It wasn’t until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend. That being said, I am so sorry to YOU for your loss. Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up. To inspire us and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor.”

Peter went on to praise his sibling’s “power, anger and passion”, saying: “My brother gave freely of his gifts and it was never a struggle. He kept himself from the saturation of celebrity in such a humble way. The power and anger and passion of my brother’s music was always genuine, original and legitimate. He was the powerful, sensitive, fragile, angry, mystical creature that will exist forever in his body of work. And he did it for ALL of us. Giving it away. Leaving all on the stage or in the recordings that will keep him immortal.”

“I will never wrap my head around his passing. I’ve been in shock since I heard the news. I can’t and won’t let him go,” the statement continued. “Please know, with all the humility I can muster from the depths of a pulverized heart, I THANK EACH OF YOU for your kindness and condolences. THANK YOU for finding me through YOUR tears.”

Read in full below:

It comes a week after Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky wrote a similarly emotional open letter to the star.

Vicky Cornell had previously released a statement describing the musician’s passing as “a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled”.