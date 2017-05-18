The pair were friends and had performed live together

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has paid tribute to his late friend, Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell, in a heartfelt open letter.

It was revealed this morning by a representative that Cornell died last night at the age of 52. It was a “sudden and unexpected” death which has reportedly been confirmed as suicide.

Uploading a letter to Cornell to Twitter, Bennington wrote: “I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with [Beatles song] ‘Rocky Raccoon’ playing in my head and a concerned look on my wife’s face. She told me my friend has just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family.”

Bennington continued: “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that.”

“I just watched a video of you singing ‘A day in the life’ by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.”

See Bennington’s tweet and letter in full below:

Bennington and Cornell performed live together during 2007 and 2008. Watch the pair play ‘Hunger Strike’ below:

Since news of his death broke earlier today, stars from the music world including Jimmy Page, Nile Rodgers and Billy Idol have paid tribute.

Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan – Soundgarden’s recent opening band – has spoken about Cornell’s final days.

Weinman began, “I’m getting a bunch of texts saying, ‘Are you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Me? Fuck me. [Chris’] got three young kids and a wife out there.’ Not to mention a whole band of guys that are enjoying a comeback and writing new music and selling out tons of shows.”

Speaking on how Cornell was acting in his last days, Weinman revealed: “Even though Dillinger Escape Plan did a bunch of dates with Soundgarden, he didn’t really talk to anyone. The rest of the guys would hang out before the show and all of that, but he would fly into the show and go back to the hotel. On the last tour that we were on together, he was sort of very quiet.”