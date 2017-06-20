Watch Chris Cornell’s final music video

'The Promise' video marks World Refugee Day

Chris Cornell‘s final music video has been released.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52.

Prior to his passing, Cornell recorded a song called ‘The Promise’ for a film of the same name. The movie, released in April, was directed by Terry George and starred Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. It’s set in the final years of the Ottoman Empire and depicts the Armenian Genocide.

Marking World Refugee Day today (June 20), a video has been released for Cornell’s song. It shows footage of Cornell performing the track interspersed with clips of refugee crises in Libya, Syria and other warn-torn countries. Watch below.

All proceeds from the song go to the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps protect vulnerable children.

Meanwhile, Cornell’s daughter has paid tribute to the late rock frontman in an emotional open letter.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In a tribute penned for Father’s Day, Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter Toni has recalled how her dad introduced her to Prince. She further described him as her “idol” and “someone I’ve always looked up to”. “I love you and miss you so, Daddy,” she added. “You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have.”