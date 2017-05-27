Chris Cornell laid to rest at LA memorial service

Dave Grohl, Brad Pitt, and Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield were among the mourners at yesterday's (May 26) private funeral

A private funeral for Chris Cornell took place in LA yesterday (May 26) as the late Soundgarden frontman was laid to rest.

Yesterday’s memorial service took place following the singer’s tragic death in Detroit on May 17. He was 52.

Held at the Hollywood Forever Ceremony, Cornell’s funeral saw the likes of Dave Grohl, Brad Pitt, Pharrell, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro among the mourners.

A small group of fans gathered outside the cemetery gates during the service, with Soundgarden music playing from a stack of speakers. Mourners gathered for the funeral on the cemetery’s Fairbanks Lawn, where they were greeted with rows of white chairs and flower arrangements as Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone’ played from the speakers.

During the service, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington performed a version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, while Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, James Brolin, and Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Audioslave’s Tom Morello all delivered eulogies [via AP].

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As mourners exited the funeral, Temple of the Dog’s ‘All Night Thing’ played in the background.

TMZ reported that Cornell’s ashes have been buried next to his late friend Johnny Ramone.

Earlier this week, a 225-person Toronto choir paid a spine-tingling tribute to Cornell by performing Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’.