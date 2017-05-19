Fans pay tribute to Chris Cornell with impromptu memorial at Seattle’s Sound Garden

The outdoor public art space gave the late frontman's band their name

Fans have been paying tribute to Chris Cornell at Seattle’s Sound Garden in the wake of the late frontman’s death.

Cornell passed away on Wednesday evening (May 17). He was found dead in his hotel room shortly after performing with Soundgarden in Detroit. He was 52.

Following the tragic news, fans of Cornell have turned Seattle’s Sound Garden into an impromptu memorial to the musician, who was also the frontman of Audioslave. The Garden, which gave Soundgarden their name, is usually a popular tourist destination due to its 12 21-foot-high pipes, which produce soft sounds when wind passes through them.

The pipes fell silent yesterday (May 18) as fans laid flowers, tributes and vinyl records at the space in tribute to the late singer. See a selection of photographs and videos from the site below.

Seattle’s famous Space Needle also went dark last night in tribute to Cornell.

As tributes poured in for Cornell following the news of his passing, Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello posted an emotional eulogy to his bandmate.

“I love you, brother,” the tribute began. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate.”