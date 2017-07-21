The programme was announced on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

A music therapy course has been set up to honour Chris Cornell. Created in partnership with Seattle-based nonprofit charity Childhaven, The Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program was announced on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday (July 20).

Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, aided the cause with a $100,000 donation. “The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need,” she said in a statement.

“Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven’s establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world’s most vulnerable children.”

The music therapy programme at Childhaven is run by Seattle musician Brian Vogan. Vogan explained that a lot of children come to the nonprofit organisation because they’re “struggling with anger and other overwhelming emotions.”

“Being able to beat on drums is really helpful for them. Other kids are very shy, and music helps to bring them out of their shell,” he added. The Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program will be open to children up to the age of five years old.

Meanwhile, Tom Morello marked Chris Cornell‘s birthday by posting a touching message to the late frontman on his social media channels.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist and the Soundgarden frontman played together in Audioslave, and the pair formed a close friendship both on and off stage.

Morello took to his social media platforms to share a touching message.

“It was great being your friend & bandmate but I never ever stopped being a huge FAN of you and your music. Gonna fire up some Slaves & Bulldozers and Cochise in your memory right now brother. Sleep well, Sunshower,” he wrote.