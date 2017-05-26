Watch 225-person choir sing Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ in tribute to Chris Cornell

The late frontman's funeral will take place in LA later today (May 26)

A 225-person choir from Toronto have paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell by performing Soundgarden‘s hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ – watch their spine-tingling rendition below.

Cornell will be laid to rest later today (May 26) in LA during a private funeral ceremony. The frontman, who also performed lead vocals for Audioslave, passed away on May 17 after being found dead in his hotel room. He was 52.

The latest tribute to Cornell’s life and music has emerged from Toronto, with Choir! Choir! Choir! performing a version of Soundgarden’s 1994 single ‘Black Hole Sun’. The track featured on their fourth studio album ‘Superunknown’.

Made up of 225 voices, the cover was recently recorded live and was uploaded online earlier this week with the message “RIP Chris Cornell. No one sang like you, or ever will.” Watch Choir! Choir! Choir!’s performance of ‘Black Hole Sun’ below.

Yesterday (May 25), the social media accounts of Soundgarden and Audioslave went dark in tribute to Cornell.

Earlier this week, Cornell’s widow Vicky penned an emotional open letter to her late husband, describing the singer as “the best father, husband and son-in-law.”

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies,” she wrote. “I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”