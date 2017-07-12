Police report on Chris Cornell’s death released

An official police report into the death of Soundgarden icon Chris Cornell has been released.

The grunge legend and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was 52. While his death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Now, a police report states that a “well defined ligature mark was present on the neck/throat area” after a bodyguard kicked down the door of his hotel room to find him, reports Billboard. He had performed on stage in Detroit just hours before.

Earlier this year, a toxicology report found prescription drugs including Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbituates in Cornell’s system at the time of death, but that they are not thought to have influenced his decisions.

Last month, Cornell’s friend and former tourmate, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ frontman Anthony Kiedis has spoke out about Cornell’s mental health struggles, and their long-term friendship.