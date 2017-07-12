Police report on Chris Cornell’s death released
An official police report into the death of Soundgarden icon Chris Cornell has been released.
The grunge legend and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was 52. While his death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.
Now, a police report states that a “well defined ligature mark was present on the neck/throat area” after a bodyguard kicked down the door of his hotel room to find him, reports Billboard. He had performed on stage in Detroit just hours before.
Earlier this year, a toxicology report found prescription drugs including Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbituates in Cornell’s system at the time of death, but that they are not thought to have influenced his decisions.
Last month, Cornell’s friend and former tourmate, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ frontman Anthony Kiedis has spoke out about Cornell’s mental health struggles, and their long-term friendship.
“He is of our generation, so he’s someone I’ve been conscience of I guess since the mid 80’s,” said Keidis. “You never expect a contemporary who is alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. I can’t say I took him for granted, but it was kind of shocking. We have a relationship with him and the rest of Soundgarden, because we went on tour with them in 1992 on Lollapalooza. They were just a bunch of sweethearts, and we got to see them constantly.”
He added: “It was nice to see them back together, and crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could want to take his own life. And I don’t judge him for that, because I don’t know that kind of pain. Obviously it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave. Bless his family, he left the world a better place.”