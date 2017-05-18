Guitarist pays tribute to his Audioslave bandmate

Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has paid tribute to his late Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell.

It was revealed this morning by a representative that Soundgarden frontman Cornell died last night at the age of 52. It was a “sudden and unexpected” death which has reportedly been confirmed as suicide.

Posting a picture of himself performing with Cornell to Instagram, Morello has written in a heartfelt eulogy: “I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family.”

Rock supergroup Audioslave formed in 2001 and saw Cornell team up with three members of RATM. They released three albums before disbanding in 2007. Earlier this year, they reunited in protest against President Trump.

See Morello’s post in full below:

Since news of his death broke earlier today, stars from the music world including Jimmy Page, Nile Rodgers and Billy Idol have paid tribute.

Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan – Soundgarden’s recent opening band – has spoken about Cornell’s final days.

Weinman began, “I’m getting a bunch of texts saying, ‘Are you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Me? Fuck me. [Chris’] got three young kids and a wife out there.’ Not to mention a whole band of guys that are enjoying a comeback and writing new music and selling out tons of shows.”

Speaking on how Cornell was acting in his last days, Weinman revealed: “Even though Dillinger Escape Plan did a bunch of dates with Soundgarden, he didn’t really talk to anyone. The rest of the guys would hang out before the show and all of that, but he would fly into the show and go back to the hotel. On the last tour that we were on together, he was sort of very quiet.”