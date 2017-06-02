Chris Cornell’s wife says singer had ‘impaired state of mind’ as toxicology report is revealed

Vicky Cornell responds with statement

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky Cornell has released a statement after a toxicology report into the factors surrounding the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s death is revealed.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52. Cornell’s death was initially treated as a suicide, but his family later claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

TMZ now reports that a toxicology report found prescription drugs including Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbituates in Cornell’s system at the time of death.

Vicky Cornell has since responded to the toxicology report, saying: “Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She added: “Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”

Vicky Cornell recently recalled first meeting and later falling in love with the late musician.

In the open letter, she wrote of the couple meeting “on a starry Paris night” and remembers “being introduced to you and how your eyes pierced through me”.