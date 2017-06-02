Chris Cornell’s widow recalls meeting and falling in love with late singer

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman passed away last month (May 17) at the age of 52

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky Cornell has recalled first meeting and later falling in love with the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman in a new open letter.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Vicky Cornell, who was married to the singer from 2004, has recalled their first encounter in an emotional Facebook post. She writes of the couple meeting “on a starry Paris night” and remembers “being introduced to you and how your eyes pierced through me”.

Of falling for Cornell, she writes: “I thought I needed to be careful and tried to distance my heart from falling in love with you… but you didn’t let that happen, and you zigzagged back and forth across the world to visit me. You were permanently jet-lagged because you couldn’t bear our time away from each other.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Describing how Cornell cried during their wedding, Vicky comments: “I had never met such a sensitive and special man”, adding: “We had our beautiful babies, and you were convinced we were soulmates, and that you had been looking for me. I’m so happy you found me. I’m so happy for the nearly 14 and a half years we spent together. We did everything together, literally, everything. You were my best friend, and when I wasn’t out on tour, we were on the phone at least 4 hours a day.”

“You were the best father, husband, and son-in-law to my parents. Your patience, empathy, and love always shone through,” she says. Read the full open letter below.

Meanwhile, Cornell’s widow and his surviving family have issued a statement saying that they “remain mystified” as they continue to await autopsy and toxicology results following his death.