Chris Cornell’s wife on suicide ruling: ‘He didn’t want to die’

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in May at the age of 52

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky Cornell has opened up about her doubts over her late husband’s death being ruled as a suicide.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in a hotel room in May at the age of 52. Cornell’s death was officially ruled as a suicide, but his family later suggested that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

A toxicology report found prescription drugs including Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbituates in Cornell’s system at the time of his death, but that they were not thought to have influenced his decision-making.

However, Vicky Cornell has challenged these findings in a new interview with People magazine, saying: “My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm. This was not a depressed man – it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.”

“He didn’t want to die,” she added. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Chris was humble, sweet, kind and good, with the patience of saint”.

Of their last phone call and the hours leading up to the singer’s death, Vicky said: “[His restlessness] was a sign something was off… That wasn’t my Chris.”

“Addiction is a disease,” she continued. “That disease can take over you and has full power… I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure other children don’t have to cry like mine have cried.”

Vicky Cornell recently posted an open letter to her late husband.

In it, she wrote: “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”