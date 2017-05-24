Chris Cornell’s wife writes open letter to late Soundgarden frontman

Grunge legend passed away last week (May 17) at 52

The wife of late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell has penned an emotional open letter following her husband’s death.

Grunge legend Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Writing an open letter for Billboard, Vicky Cornell referred to her late husband as “my sweet Christopher” and described the singer as “the best father, husband and son-in-law”.

She continued to write: “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

Read her letter in full below.

To My Sweet Christopher, You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through. You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace. I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever,

Your Vicky

Vicky Cornell had previously released a statement describing the musician’s passing as “a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled”.

Meanwhile, Cornell has been cremated at a private ceremony ahead of his funeral later this week.

While it was previously confirmed that he will laid to rest at a funeral at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday (May 26), now TMZ reports that Cornell was cremated at the same venue yesterday (May 23) in a private service attended by wife Vicky, brother Peter and friends Linda Ramone and J.D. King.