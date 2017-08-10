Chris Cornell’s family have commissioned a memorial statue in his hometown

Cornell's widow Vicky says it will take around seven months to create.

Chris Cornell‘s family have commissioned a memorial statue for the late singer in his hometown of Seattle.

The statue is being created by Wayne Toth, who also sculpted the statue of Johnny Ramone that sits beside the punk icon’s grave in L.A.’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” Cornell’s widow Vicky told the Seattle Times. Vicky Cornell also said that she expects the statue to take around seven months to complete, and wants to hear from fans as to where in Seattle it should be placed.

“He is Seattle’s son, and we will be bringing him home and honouring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support,” she added.

The tribute statue follows a music therapy courses set up on Cornell’s honour.

Last month, Tom Morello marked Chris Cornell‘s birthday by posting a touching message to the late frontman on his social media channels.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist and the Soundgarden frontman played together in Audioslave, and the pair formed a close friendship both on and off stage.

Morello wrote: “It was great being your friend & bandmate but I never ever stopped being a huge FAN of you and your music. Gonna fire up some Slaves & Bulldozers and Cochise in your memory right now brother. Sleep well, Sunshower.”