Chris Pratt reveals what he thinks went wrong with ‘Suicide Squad’

The 'Guardians of The Galaxy' star speaks out

Ahead of the release of the hotly-anticipated sequel ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2‘, Chris Pratt has spoken out to reveal what he think went wrong with rival comic book franchise movie ‘Suicide Squad‘.

While the original ‘Guardians’ movie was critically-acclaimed and a box office smash, ‘Suicide Squad’ received largely negative reviews. Now Pratt, who plays the Star Lord in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy, has revealed what mistakes he believes were made.

“I really like all the Warner Bros. movies,” Pratt told i09. “I think they’re really cool and I’m not a real tough critic on those movies. But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in ‘Suicide Squad’. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters.”

Earlier this year, ‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer admitted that mistakes were made in that Jared Leto’s Joker should have been the film’s main villain.

“Wish I had a time machine,” he said. “I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time,” he added, before insisting “there isn’t a secret edit of the film with a bunch of [extra] Joker scenes.”

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn and Deadshot movie spin-offs are currently in the works from the ‘Suicide Squad’ franchise – with ‘Gotham City Sirens’ set to feature Poison Ivy and Catwoman alongside Quinn, and Megan Fox rumoured to star.

After the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ soundtrack follow-up ‘Awesome Mix Volume 2‘ was unveiled, the film will hit cinemas on Friday 28 April.