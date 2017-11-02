Chrisette Michele apologises for performing at Trump inauguration ball

Gospel singer performed at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert in January

Chrisette Michele has spoken of her “regret” at playing Donald Trump’s inauguration ball earlier this year, apologising and saying that it was a “bad choice”.

Grammy-winning gospel singer Michele caused controversy when she accepted an offer to sing at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert in January. The event was held a day before Trump’s inauguration and she performed as a special guest alongside Travis Greene. Prior to her performance, The Roots’ Questlove took to Twitter to say that he would pay Michele not to appear at the event.

Speaking now on The Breakfast Club, Michele said: “I regret everything that happened. I think that was a bad choice.”

She went on to say: “A lot of times when you have a message of hope, a lot of times when you have a message of healing, you think—you know, maybe it’s a self-righteous thing, maybe it’s a mistake to feel that way—but you think, ‘Man, if I just tell people everything is gonna be OK, they’ll hear me.’ Because I’ve been doing that for years, so I just thought the amount of times I’ve done it – when I sing my own music, right, and then I sing a gospel song at my concerts, those are usually the songs that get the most response. So, I just thought that bringing that to that moment where everybody was hurting, including myself, would be helpful. And I was wrong, and I offended a lot of people.”

“I knew that he wasn’t a good choice for the presidency,” she added of Trump. “That was something we all knew together. But there’s always gotta be some sense of hope. Again, that stage, that message on that stage was the wrong time and the wrong place. And I apologise deeply for the people that I hurt.”

Watch in the video below. Michele talks Trump at the 3:06 mark.

Earlier this year, Michele explained how her family had “disowned” her over her decision to perform and revealed that she didn’t actually meet Trump himself.