Trump inauguration performer Chrisette Michele expresses disappointment at not actually meeting him

Singer says her family has 'disowned' her over her decision to perform

Chrisette Michele, one of Donald Trump‘s most controversial inauguration performers, has expressed her disappointment at not actually meeting the US President at the event.

The Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer sang at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert that took place last week (January 19), a day before Trump’s inauguration.

Her booking was widely criticised by the African-American community. Amid the criticism, The Roots’ Questlove took to Twitter to say that he would pay Michele not to perform at the inauguration.

Speaking to Billboard following the event, Michele explained how her family has “disowned” her over her decision to perform and revealed that she didn’t actually meet Trump himself.

She said: “Originally I was supposed to perform directly after his first speech, and I had done that with Barack Obama before, so I was used to that kind of experience. And the woman who organized the event came and told me, ‘Now you’re going to go first and he’s going to go after you.’ I looked her in the eye and said, ‘My family has disowned me. If you decide to Google me, you’ll see that America is writing about me in their newspapers. I’m the black poster child for discord right now, and he’s not going to shake my hand?’ So no, I didn’t get to meet him.”

Adding: “I know he has a lot of other things going on. I don’t know if, like Barack and Michelle, he’s listening to my album or that I’ll be on his summer playlist, so I don’t want to take it that way. I’d rather be optimistic and think that [there will] come another chance where I can talk to him. But I definitely did take the time enough to meet as many of the 60,000 people in the room as I could that night and begin to exchange information. And there were a lot of people who are excited to sit down and talk, who worked on his campaign.”

On Monday (January 23), Michele released a new song that addressed the criticism she’s faced, titled ‘No Political Genius’. Listen to that here.