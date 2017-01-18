This Grammy-winning singer is reportedly booked for Trump’s inauguration

The Roots' Questlove has promised to pay if the artist doesn't perform

It has been reported that singer Chrisette Michele will perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration this week.

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on Friday (January 20). Former America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is the only big name booked to perform at the ceremony so far.

However, The NY Daily News reports that Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer Michele has been booked for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert that takes place tomorrow (January 19) at the Lincoln Memorial.

The gig also includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Sam Moore, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood and Marty Roe.

The Daily News report suggests that Michele’s booking has been a “big secret” out of fear of potential criticism aimed at the singer. Sources claim that Michele will perform “an R&B set” at the event.

The Roots’ Questlove has since taken to Twitter to say that he would pay Michele not to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events.

Meanwhile, Audioslave are to reunite for an anti-Donald Trump Inauguration Ball this week.