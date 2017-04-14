Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham’s new song ‘In My World’
It's taken from the pair's forthcoming self-titled album of duets, which will be released in June
Fleetwood Mac members Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have shared their new song, ‘In My World’ – listen to the track below.
The pair officially announced earlier this week that they had joined together on a new project – ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’ will be an album of duets, and will be released on June 9 via Atlantic. The new album is also set to feature contributions from fellow Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie – but the release won’t come under the Fleetwood Mac banner.
‘In My World’, the first track from ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’, has now surfaced, which you can listen to below via Spotify.
In My World
In My World, an album by Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie on Spotify
See the tracklist for ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’ below.
1 ‘Sleeping Around the Corner’
2 ‘Feel About You’
3 ‘In My World’
4 ‘Red Sun’
5 ‘Love is Here To Stay’
6 ‘Too Far Gone’
7 ‘Lay Down For Free’
8 ‘Game of Pretend’
9 ‘On With the Show’
10 ‘Carnival Begin’
Buckingham and McVie will also embark on a short North American tour in support of their new collaborative album in the summer. See those tour dates below.
June
21 Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park
23 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
24 Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
26 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
28 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
30 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July
2 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
3 Chicago, IL – Northerly Island
5 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
19 Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle
21 Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre
22 Las Vegas, NV – Park Theatre
25 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
27 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre