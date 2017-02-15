Christine And The Queens collects second award as she wins Best Track supported by Red Stripe at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The musician picked also picked up Best International Female supported by VO5

Christine And The Queens has collected her second award of the night at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The musician, whose real name is Heloise Letissier, was crowned winner of Best Track supported by Red Stripe. Her song ‘Tilted’ beat tracks by Charli XCX, Bastille, Skepta, The 1975 and Tove Lo to the prize.

Accepting her second award from Pixie Geldof, she sang the lyrics to ‘Tilted’ before telling the crowd: “Stay freaky!”

Earlier in the night, Letissier picked up the award for Best International Female Artist supported by VO5.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Charli XCX, Bastille, Louis Theroux and Dua Lipa.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV. Wiley made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.