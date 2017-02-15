Christine & the Queens speaks up for “twisted, awkward” women at VO5 NME Awards 2017

Heloise Letissier won two awards, Best International Female Artist and Best Track



Christine & the Queens was one of the big winners from the VO5 NME Awards 2017. While picking up the prize Best International Female Artist supported by VO5, she spoke about growing up as a “weird kid” and dedicated the award to “twisted, awkward” women around the world, including fellow nominees Beyoncé, Sia and Solange.

Real name Heloise Letissier, the French star also won Best Track supported by Red Stripe for ‘Tilted’. In her first acceptance speech, she said: “Thank you very much – it’s really humbling for me as a French, weird kid to be awarded that,” adding: “All the females that are nominated with me are amazing and and present a really strong way to exist as a woman in today’s world and my way is a bit twisted and a bit awkward – so thank you very much for baring with me and see you very soon.”

Accepting her second award from Pixie Geldof, she sang the lyrics to ‘Tilted’ before telling the crowd: “Stay freaky!”

A host of stars and musicians hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, before winning Best Album supported by HMV for ‘Bad Blood’. Wiley made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees performed covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.